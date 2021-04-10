We Care: Help students pay test fees

Big Sky High School has two requests: A family is in need of a dryer; and at-risk and homeless youth need help covering International Baccalaureate testing fees. IB programming allows high school students to earn college credits. To find out more and to offer assistance, call or text Chris at 801-893-2244.
***
A disabled man would like a $100 Murdock's gift certificate to get work clothing.
Another disabled man is in need of $120 to pay for his storage unit to keep his belongings while he looks for housing.
A disabled single mother of two is in need of $2,000 to travel out of state while she gets her daughter admitted to a specialized hospital for care.
To help with any of these needs, contact Darin at Winds of Change, call or text 406-493-8955.
***
A disabled woman with limited income is in need of a laptop. If you are able to help with a donation, contact Martine Harris, case manager at Winds of Change, at 406-550-3567 or via email at mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A disabled female with limited income needs assistance paying her power bill, which is currently at $400. If you’d like to donate financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change by phone (406) 478-8764 or by email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
***
A disabled, newly amputated woman with limited income is in need of a wheelchair lift for her porch. Her home is not currently equipped for a wheelchair. If you can make a donation, please contact Skye Summers at Winds of Change by phone at 366-6909 or via email at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A disabled man with no income is seeking help with a vacuum cleaner and bed/couch pillows. If you can help, please contact Matt at Winds of Change at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.