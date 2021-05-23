We Care: High school student needs a bed, dishes and bike

A high student is doubled up in a small living space. He needs a twin size air mattress, a small dish set and a men’s bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, ext. 7507.
***
A gentleman with a disability living in Missoula has become homeless. He is currently camping and is in need of a tarp to help keep his belongings dry. If you are able to donate a tarp, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A faith based man with disabilities and limited income and resources is waiting for his Social Security funding to start and needs financial assistance for new clothing or clothing donations such as socks, pants size 33x32, large or XL T-shirts and tennis shoes sized 11½. Any help or gift cards to purchase the items would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Bryan at Winds of Change, bramirez@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-686-1986.
***
A man with disabilities and limited income is looking for housing and needs a $55 AT&T phone card. If you can help with a donation, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.
***
A man with disabilities and no income has been unable to cover his room and board fees while his Social Security benefits are pending. He currently owes $1,470. If you are willing to help with a donation, please contact Bryan at Winds of Change, 406-686-1968 or bramirez@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Salina Lee at 406-213-3908 or slee@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs assistance with puppy training classes through PetSmart for her new support animal, a 3-month-old long-haired Chihuahua.
• An elderly woman with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
• An elderly man with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Martine Harris, case manager at Winds of Change, 406-550-3567 or at mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs women's clothing size large.
• A man with disabilities and limited income needs a gas voucher.
• A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a phone card for a Straight Talk smartphone.
***
The following people need assistance. If you can help, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.
• Two low-income women with disabilities are seeking assistance with fuel vouchers. They each use their vehicles to attend frequent medical appointments, and are unable to walk or use alternate forms of transportation. They are struggling with rising gas prices.
• A woman with low income is seeking funds to purchase a pair of tennis shoes. She has one pair of sandals and no other footwear.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for a storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $83 per month.
• Several homeless individuals with disabilities are in need of phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons. Costs range from $30 to $65.