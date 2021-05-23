We Care: High school student needs a bed, dishes and bike

A high student is doubled up in a small living space. He needs a twin size air mattress, a small dish set and a men’s bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, ext. 7507.

***

A gentleman with a disability living in Missoula has become homeless. He is currently camping and is in need of a tarp to help keep his belongings dry. If you are able to donate a tarp, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

A faith based man with disabilities and limited income and resources is waiting for his Social Security funding to start and needs financial assistance for new clothing or clothing donations such as socks, pants size 33x32, large or XL T-shirts and tennis shoes sized 11½. Any help or gift cards to purchase the items would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Bryan at Winds of Change, bramirez@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-686-1986.

***