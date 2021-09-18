We Care: High school student needs a bed

A high school student needs a twin or full size bed and frame. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

A homeless man with disabilities needs $20 to get his birth certificate to apply for housing and other benefits for which he is eligible. If you can help, please reach out to Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.