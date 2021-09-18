 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
We Care: High school student needs a bed
0 Comments

We Care: High school student needs a bed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A high school student needs a twin or full size bed and frame. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

***

A high school student needs a gift certificate for a hair cut. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, Ext. 7507.

***

A homeless man with disabilities needs $20 to get his birth certificate to apply for housing and other benefits for which he is eligible. If you can help, please reach out to Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News