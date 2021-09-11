We Care: High school student needs a bike

A high school student needs a men's bike. His BMX bike was stolen. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FTI Coordinator/FCS Teacher, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
An elderly woman with limited income needs help obtaining a working air conditioner unit. Please contact Becca, Social Work Care Manager at 406-327-7050 or Rebecca.kallem@providence.org, if able to help.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards with Winds of Change at 425-954-0429 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A single mom of three, about to be four, works full-time and goes to school part time. She needs help paying for her storage unit which is $45 a month and her phone bill which is $100 a month. She is also in need of soon to be newborn infant items.
• An elderly woman with disabilities needs help paying her phone bill. Her phone bill is $55 a month through Straight-talk which can be found at Walmart. She also needs fuel vouchers to help her get to and from her appointments.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income needs help paying for her storage unit so that her things do not get auctioned off. Her storage unit costs $85 a month.
• A man with disabilities and little income is looking for assistance with getting plant items such as pots, soil and plants in general to help with his mental health diagnosis.
• A man with disabilities and little income struggles with mobility. He needs a king sized bed frame and is looking for a "Lazy-boy" chair.