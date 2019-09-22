A student needs a women's bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FACS Teacher, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A family needs help with school supplies. The child going into second grade needs a water bottle, Elmer's glue, scissors, crayons, markers, watercolors, pencils, erasers, pocket folders, spiral notebook, sandwich baggies, Kleenex, disinfecting wipes. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
A mother with disabilities is seeking assistance in purchasing a used vehicle. Any help is greatly appreciated. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
A mother with disabilities needs assistance in buying school clothes for her daughter. A gift card or second-hand clothing helps. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
A 67-year-old gentleman needs assistance with his deposit for his new apartment. He has lived in a house his entire life until recent unfortunate events have led to the home he was living in being in foreclosure. He is oxygen-dependent and has been approved for a wonderful apartment through the housing authority that will accept he and his companion dog. His deposit remaining is $316. He has made an arrangement to pay the other half of $316 with the housing authority, but needs help to get the rest paid to Tamarack property management to ensure he can make the move. Please contact Natasha Loman, Case Manager at 406-327-3666, if you are able to assist.
A single mom needs size women's 9 tennis shoes for her elementary school-aged daughter. If interested in donating shoes or gift card, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change Mental Health Center at 406-350-2310.