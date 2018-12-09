The "Heart of the City" Giving Tree is now on display at Missoula City Hall. This tree has tags displaying "wants" of local Missoula County Public School children and their families. There are about 75 tags still on the tree. For more information, call 728-2400, ext. 4983.
A high school student needs a used laptop. If you have one you can donate, contact Michelle Manning, FIT coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, ext. 7507.
A disabled veteran has recently found housing, but the double deposit has left him short of laundry funds. He needs a gift card for the Green Hanger Laundry. If you can help, please call Cheryl with Winds of Change at 406-541-4673, ext. 243.
An elderly woman needs slippers, size 9-10. Contact her social worker, Emily, 406-880-1671.
An elderly, disabled couple on a fixed income, living in Darby, needs a computer — laptop or desktop. Theirs has "retired" and they need a computer for banking and other important tasks. They are also in need of a countertop convection oven as their oven is not functioning properly. If you can help, please call Cory at Partners in Home Care at 327-3631.