A high school students needs snow tires for a an older Schwinn mountain bike. The student commutes across town for school. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A gentleman with disabilities and a former Montana National Guard member is in need of funds to pay for his cell phone service. He is actively looking for work and needs help with his phone. He is asking for $55 dollars. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955 or daustin@wocmt.com.
A homeless retired veteran is looking for $30 to obtain his birth certificate in order to get his proper identifications. If you can help, please notify Skye Summers, Case Manager, at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
You have free articles remaining.
A low-income teen with disabilities male needs gloves, size XL snow pants and size 9 1/2 boots. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-478-8764 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A single mother with disabilities was injured at work and is battling WorkComp and cannot work at this time. She is in need of financial assistance of $470.19 made out to North Western Energy to get her power turned back on so that she can be eligible for the winter heating assistance program. She is also in need of winter clothing donations. She needs snow boots in women's size 11 and a winter jacket 4X. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, daustin@wocmt.com or 406-493-8955.
A low-income mother-to-be with disabilities is seeking baby boy clothing donations, used or new. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.