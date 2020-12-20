We Care: High school student needs bike

A man needs a laptop or tablet so that he can work on his goal of reconnecting with his family. If you can help, call Anna Olsonoski, MSW, HCBS Social Worker, 406-880-6958.

A mother with disabilities and low income needs $38 to pay for new IDs after her wallet was stolen. If you can help please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.

A middle-aged man with disabilities and limited income lives in a small rural cabin without plumbing. He needs a gift card to buy hygiene products, food items, T-shirts, and long sleeve button up shirts size large, jeans size 34x32, and some wool socks. He also is in need of any cookware or kitchen items. If you could help with a donation, please contact Nate Chapman at Winds of Change at 406-213-5148 or nchapman@windsofchangemontana.com.

A mother with disabilities recently lost her home and is in need of assistance with rental application fees. The application fee is $50. She is also in need of assistance with hotel payment. Her weekly stays at a hotel as she waits for Emergency Housing is $350 per week. If you can help with any kind of donation, please contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

