We Care: High school student needs coveralls

A high school welding student needs size men's XL coveralls.

If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400, Ext. 7507.

***

A homeless man with disabilities needs camping gear including a tent, a tarp and a sleeping bag. With weather being cold he currently only has two blankets to get through the night. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or email at Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

A mother with disabilities and low-income needs donation of diapers size 1 and Similac. If you can help, please contact Sherene at Saun@wmmhc.org or 406–532-9765.

***

A homeless man with disabilities needs a kerosene heater for his camper for the winter. If you can help, please contact Sherene at Saun@wmmhc.org or 406–532-9765.

***

A single mother with disabilities and limited income is in need of a twin or full memory foam mattress, size 9 1/2 women's running shoes, and grocery store gift cards. If you can donate, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955.

