We Care: High school student needs hair cut

A high school student needs a haircut but cannot afford one. If you can help, please call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

***

A man with disabilities and low income needs a dishwasher and a freezer. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities and limited income needs a gift card to Walmart. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, at 406-550-3657 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.