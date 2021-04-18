We Care: High school student needs hair cut

A high school student needs a haircut but cannot afford one. If you can help, please call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
A man with disabilities and low income needs a dishwasher and a freezer. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities and limited income needs a gift card to Walmart. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, at 406-550-3657 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-478-6510.
• Two women with disabilities and low-income women are seeking assistance with fuel vouchers. They each use their vehicles to attend frequent medical appointments, and are unable to walk or use alternate forms of transportation. They are struggling with rising gas prices.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $83 per month.
• Several homeless individuals with disabilities are in need of phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons.