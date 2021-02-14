We care: High school student needs sports gear

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a laptop for telehealth appointments and for her daughters' school classes. Please contact Abby Higgins, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-450-6997 or ahiggins@wocmt.com, if you can help.

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A mother with disabilities and two children is experiencing homelessness and is in need of assistance with a new car battery for a 2012 Impala, a new phone card for phone bill that is $25 from Family Mobile at Walmart, as well as some assistance with gas vouchers. I

• A middle-school aged girl with disabilities needs winter clothing including snow boots women's size 9, snow gloves, snow pants and a winter coat. She is also in need of longer length short sleeve and long sleeve shirts women's large-extra large and pants/jeans size 14.

• A mother with disabilities and two children and very limited income just got moved into a new apartment and needs assistance with her housing deposit. Her deposit is $400 and her property management is giving her 30 days to pay the deposit.

