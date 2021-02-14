We care: High school student needs sports gear

A high school student needs a softball helmet, pants and a glove. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a laptop for Zoom appointments, paying bills and finding housing. If you are able to help with a donation, please contact Martine Harris, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-209-8945 or mharris@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An older man with disabilities and limited income needs financial support to travel with his wife who is having surgery out of the Missoula area. Any monetary donations would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Abby Higgins, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-450-6997 or ahiggins@wocmt.com, if you can help.
***
A woman with disabilities and low-income, is requesting $300 for car repairs. Anything helps. This woman lives on the edge of town, suffers from pain and low range of motion due to her disabilities, and relies on her car to attend medical appointments and shop for groceries. If you can help with a donation, please contact Tasha, 406-478-6510, or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with disabilities and limited income needs a laptop for telehealth appointments and for her daughters' school classes. Please contact Abby Higgins, Case Manager at Winds of Change, 406-450-6997 or ahiggins@wocmt.com, if you can help.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Melanie Edwards at Winds of Change, 425-318-5424 or medwards@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A mother with disabilities and two children is experiencing homelessness and is in need of assistance with a new car battery for a 2012 Impala, a new phone card for phone bill that is $25 from Family Mobile at Walmart, as well as some assistance with gas vouchers. I
• A middle-school aged girl with disabilities needs winter clothing including snow boots women's size 9, snow gloves, snow pants and a winter coat. She is also in need of longer length short sleeve and long sleeve shirts women's large-extra large and pants/jeans size 14.
• A mother with disabilities and two children and very limited income just got moved into a new apartment and needs assistance with her housing deposit. Her deposit is $400 and her property management is giving her 30 days to pay the deposit.