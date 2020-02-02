We Care: High school students need help

An independent and friendly male client is searching for a roommate. He is looking for affordable housing. Client is sober and looking for a sober living environment if possible. He may be getting a companion dog in the near future and so housing must be pet-friendly. If you are a looking for a roommate and think this would be a good match, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health at 406-370-5014, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.