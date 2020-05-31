We Care: Homeless couple needs gift cards for food

A homeless couple with disabilities is in need of gift cards to Fresh Market or Albertsons to be able to purchase food. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8655.
***
An independent and friendly male client is searching for a roommate. Client is looking for affordable housing. Client is sober and looking for a sober living environment if possible. Client may be getting a companion dog in the near future and so housing must be pet-friendly. If you are a looking for a roommate and think this would be a good match, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health, 406-370-5014, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $200 in donations for a crank-powered phone charger, footwear, and new/used clothing. In lieu of financial donations, the specific items he is seeking, in order of importance, include an American Red Cross Clipray Crank-powered Smartphone Charger, water resistant footwear such as hiking boots (size 9 1/2-10), pants (around size 30x32), and shirts (size large). If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A family needs a toddler bed, frame and mattress. If you can help, call Brittany, Community Center Manager, Mountain Home Montana, 406-360-3929.
***
The following clients need assistance. If you can help, contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
• A female with disabilities needs assistance paying electric bill. Donating financially would be appreciated. $200 is owed to Northwestern Energy.
• A female with disabilities needs assistance paying for car repair. Donating financially would be appreciated. $73 is owed to Meineke Car Care Center.
• A female with disabilities needs assistance paying pharmacy bill. Donating financially would be appreciated. $100 is owed to 406 Pharmacy.
• A female with disabilities needs assistance paying off a computer. The female's mother just passed away, leaving multiple bills unable to be paid for. Donating financially would be appreciated. $650 is owed to Aaron's.
• A female with disabilities needs assistance paying a down payment to get into a group home. Donating financially would be appreciated. The cost is $150.
***
The following clients need assistance. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking clothing donations including bras size 42DD, pants size XL, T-shirts size XL and shoes size 8 1/2-9.
• A woman with disabilities is seeking donations of a lamp, lawn chair and any type of canvases for painting.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a donation of Straight Talk Wireless phone cards.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking a donation for a bus ticket.
• A homeless woman with disabilities needs sunscreen.
