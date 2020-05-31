We Care: Homeless couple needs gift cards for food

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A homeless couple with disabilities is in need of gift cards to Fresh Market or Albertsons to be able to purchase food. Please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8655.

An independent and friendly male client is searching for a roommate. Client is looking for affordable housing. Client is sober and looking for a sober living environment if possible. Client may be getting a companion dog in the near future and so housing must be pet-friendly. If you are a looking for a roommate and think this would be a good match, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health, 406-370-5014, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $200 in donations for a crank-powered phone charger, footwear, and new/used clothing. In lieu of financial donations, the specific items he is seeking, in order of importance, include an American Red Cross Clipray Crank-powered Smartphone Charger, water resistant footwear such as hiking boots (size 9 1/2-10), pants (around size 30x32), and shirts (size large). If interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.