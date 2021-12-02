We Care: Homeless family needs Christmas gifts for children

A recently homeless family is in need of getting the three boys small Christmas presents, to keep the holiday spirit alive for them. The children are interested in Lego sets, items about mythology and Mickey Mouse. Any help is appreciated. If you feel like you can help, please call Sarah McNair at Florence Family Medicine, 406-273-4923 and leave a message.
***
Two high school students need graphing calculators to use at home for homework. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
An adult with disabilities needs household furniture including at couch, chair, lamps, vacuum, end tables, coffee table, bed, washer, dryer. If you can help, contact Keely, Adult Case Manager, 406-396-8721.