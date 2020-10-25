We Care: Homeless family needs help

A family is homeless and desperately trying to move their items into storage. They do not have a vehicle to move their items to the storage unit. They are looking for helping moving their items and help paying for a storage unit. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.

***

A family's home and their possessions have been lost due to a disaster. They desperately need Walmart gift cards in any amount to help them replace much needed items. If you can help, call Chris at Missoula County Public Schools, 801-893-2244.

***

A middle aged gentleman with disabilities and limited income is looking for assistance with purchasing new lenses for his glasses. This gentleman is not due for a lens upgrade until March due to insurance, but is having trouble reading books and seeing the great sights of Montana. If you would like to contribute, please reach out to Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216.

***