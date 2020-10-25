We Care: Homeless family needs help

A family is homeless and desperately trying to move their items into storage. They do not have a vehicle to move their items to the storage unit. They are looking for helping moving their items and help paying for a storage unit. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A family's home and their possessions have been lost due to a disaster. They desperately need Walmart gift cards in any amount to help them replace much needed items. If you can help, call Chris at Missoula County Public Schools, 801-893-2244.
***
A middle aged gentleman with disabilities and limited income is looking for assistance with purchasing new lenses for his glasses. This gentleman is not due for a lens upgrade until March due to insurance, but is having trouble reading books and seeing the great sights of Montana. If you would like to contribute, please reach out to Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216.
***
An elderly gentleman who is suffering with a recurrence of cancer is in need of a treadmill. His oncologist recommends daily exercises for strengthening. Due to his medical condition, he is a high risk for serious medical problems if he becomes infected with the coronavirus. At this time he is unable to leave his house; he has a limited income and is unable to buy a new or used treadmill on his own. If you have a new or used working treadmill to donate please contact Lindsey M. at 406-880-1671.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and no income is living outdoors and attempting to find work. He is requesting an LED lantern to light his tent at night, as well as a camp stove to cook food with, as conditions have been too wet to light a fire. He would also like a winter coat and thick gloves to help him prepare for dropping temperatures, as well as AA and AAA batteries to use for his flashlights. Anything helps. If you can help with a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A high school student needs a graphing calculator. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A couple with disabilities are looking for a private landlord that will give them an opportunity to rent a small studio or 1 bedroom apartment. Due to having a fixed income they only have $500 to $600 a month that they can put towards the rent. They would also be willing to help around the house and do chores in trade for rent. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, 406-493-8955, if you can help them with a place to live.
***
A mother with disabilities and low income is seeking a donation of baby diapers size 5 or a gift card to buy them. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
***
A single mother with a disability in Missoula is in need of a bicycle for her son. The mother has very limited income. The son needs the bike for transportation to and from school, as the mother is unable to drive and he is not eligible for school bus. The son had a bicycle but it was recently stolen. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS at 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities, who is camping outdoors for the winter, is seeking a solar-powered light, a cold degree sleeping bag, warm wool socks, balaclavas, and hand warmers. If you would like to make a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities and no income is seeking a donation of $300 to repair her vehicle so she can visit her young daughter, who is ill with a heart condition, fifty miles away. This amount is the auto shop's estimate for a fuel pump replacement. If you are able to provide a donation, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!