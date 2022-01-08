We Care: Homeless man needs boots

A homeless man needs winter boots, socks, phone and a phone card. He recently had items stolen. If you can help, contact Michelle, Case Manager, 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-880-9813.

***

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of an art craft table with an angled adjustable top. If you could help with a donation or a gift card for the purchase, contact Lilian at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673, ext. 250 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A woman with disabilities and low income is fleeing an abusive relationship. She is seeking financial assistance to pay for moving costs or individual(s) willing to assist with moving furniture and belongings. If you can help, please contact kballek@wmmhc.org or 406-830-8152.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0