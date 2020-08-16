We Care: Homeless man needs clothes for job interview

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A homeless man with disabilities is seeking clothing for an upcoming job interview. He wears size 30x32 pants and size large shirts. Anything helps. He is also seeking $14 to utilize shower facilities at the Wye prior to his interview. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

A young couple with low income and experiencing homelessness is in need of assistance with car maintenance. The young couple is in need of a new radiator and a new coolant container for their vehicle. They were quoted $105 to repair the air conditioning and $350 to repair the radiator. If you are able to help with donations, please contact Gabriella Blackmon at Winds of Change, 336-906-2842 or gblackmonwindsofchangemontana.com.

