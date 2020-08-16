We Care: Homeless man needs clothes for job interview

A homeless man with disabilities is seeking clothing for an upcoming job interview. He wears size 30x32 pants and size large shirts. Anything helps. He is also seeking $14 to utilize shower facilities at the Wye prior to his interview. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
A young couple with low income and experiencing homelessness is in need of assistance with car maintenance. The young couple is in need of a new radiator and a new coolant container for their vehicle. They were quoted $105 to repair the air conditioning and $350 to repair the radiator. If you are able to help with donations, please contact Gabriella Blackmon at Winds of Change, 336-906-2842 or gblackmonwindsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking $35 Spectrum phone cards in order to schedule and attend numerous medical appointments and to secure housing. She is also seeking funds to help maintain her storage unit, where she is storing family memorabilia and personal records. If you are interested in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
A couple with disabilities have been homeless for a long time. They have the chance to get into a studio apartment but need $300 for the deposit. They will be able to pay rent once they have the studio. If you can help, please call or text Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955.
A single mother with a disability needs a bicycle for her teenage son. The son needs a bike to be able to get to and from school. They do not have a vehicle and the son is not able to ride to bus. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3RiversMHS.com.
A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking donation of baby diapers size 4 and 5. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262.
