We Care: Homeless man needs help replacing birth certificate

A homeless man with disabilities and low income is seeking approximately $60 in order to replace his birth certificate and ID. If you would like to help donate, please contact Jessica McManus at Winds of Change, 972-638-7579 or email jmcmanus@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A woman with disabilities needs a power wheelchair. Donating the item or financially would be appreciated. A power chair from Discover Mobility is $2,887. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***

A single mother with disabilities and low income needs a standing air conditioner or high functioning fan. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801- 829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.

***