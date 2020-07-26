We Care: Homeless man needs help replacing birth certificate

A homeless man with disabilities and low income is seeking approximately $60 in order to replace his birth certificate and ID. If you would like to help donate, please contact Jessica McManus at Winds of Change, 972-638-7579 or email jmcmanus@windsofchangemontana.com.
A woman with disabilities needs a power wheelchair. Donating the item or financially would be appreciated. A power chair from Discover Mobility is $2,887. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A single mother with disabilities and low income needs a standing air conditioner or high functioning fan. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801- 829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities has recently transitioned from homelessness to his own apartment and is in need of $125 to get his driver's license reinstated. He was able to purchase a used car and needs his driver's license to title and insure his vehicle. Contact Darin at Winds of Change, 493-8955.
A homeless man with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining fishing equipment to help provide food for himself and family. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or email twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless woman with low income is seeking financial support to pay for emergency vet bills. If you can help with a donation, please contact Jessica McManus from Winds of Change, 972-638-7579 or jmcmanus@windsofchangemontana.com.
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking donation of Similac Sensitive baby formula and size 3 and 4 baby diapers.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and low income is a seeking donation of light weight pants and shorts with elastic waistband size 18 and underwear size 11.
• A mother with disabilities and low-income is seeking size 20 months-28 months baby boy clothing, new or used or gift card to buy baby clothing.
