We Care: Homeless man needs help to construct tiny home

A homeless man with disabilities and low-income has a 12x30 shed he is converting into a tiny home and is seeking assistance with obtaining supplies to construct and insulate it. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A woman with low income is seeking a gently used phone. If you can help with this donation, please contact Tasha at Winds of Change, 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A middle-aged woman with disabilities and no income is in need of camping equipment. She needs a large tent, cooking supplies, a cooler or a gift card to help with purchasing supplies. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com
***
An adult woman with disabilities and no income is in need of two large dog beds, blankets and wet dog food. If you are able to donate, please contact Lilian Kennedy at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An adult man with disabilities and limited income needs a shower seat. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change, 951-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
An adult man with disabilities and limited income needs a futon. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change, 951-888-0302 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking clothing donations including pants/shorts size 32x32, shirts size large or XL and shoes size 10. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext 262.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is a seeking donation of acoustic guitar. If you can help with a donation please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262.
***
A mother struggling with homelessness, has found a job, but is in dire need of a phone card to keep in touch with her job, as well as her children. These run for about $45. If you can help with a donation, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $20 to attend a court-ordered class to complete his probation. This class is one of the final steps in fulfilling the terms of his probation.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a 700R4 transmission for his van, which he is utilizing as temporary shelter while waiting to transition to housing. His vehicle is stuck in first gear, which makes it unsafe to drive. Donations would also be appreciated. Refurbished transmissions cost $1,500. Anything helps.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $150 for a cell phone and phone cards to assist him in obtaining housing.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking a $30 chip for her iPhone 3. She relies on her phone to make and attend numerous medical appointments and obtain housing.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $35 for a Verizon Straight Talk phone card. He relies on his phone to obtain employment and housing, as well as to make and attend medical appointments. Would also accept $45 or $55 cards, or a supply of $35 cards for long-term use.
• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $20 donation for art supplies to assist him in coping with conditions of ongoing homelessness. Anything helps.
• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking watercolor paints and/or pencils, as well as watercolor paper. Will also accept monetary donations.
