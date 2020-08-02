We Care: Homeless man needs help to construct tiny home

***

A mother struggling with homelessness, has found a job, but is in dire need of a phone card to keep in touch with her job, as well as her children. These run for about $45. If you can help with a donation, please contact Skye Summers at 406-366-6909 or ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

The following people are in need of assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $20 to attend a court-ordered class to complete his probation. This class is one of the final steps in fulfilling the terms of his probation.

• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking a 700R4 transmission for his van, which he is utilizing as temporary shelter while waiting to transition to housing. His vehicle is stuck in first gear, which makes it unsafe to drive. Donations would also be appreciated. Refurbished transmissions cost $1,500. Anything helps.

• A homeless man with disabilities is seeking $150 for a cell phone and phone cards to assist him in obtaining housing.