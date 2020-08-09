We Care: Homeless man needs hotel stay while recovering from oral surgery

An elderly, low-income, homeless man in Missoula is about to get much needed oral surgery, however, he needs a place to recover for three nights. He will need financial assistance with accessing a motel stay in order to avoid sleeping/driving his car during this summer heat. A generous donation of $210 would cover three nights at a hotel for this man. If you can assist in any way, please reach out to James Gleixner, 406-240-5216, case manager at Winds of Change.
***
A woman living with disability in the Missoula area had an air conditioning unit which recently broke. Her home is extremely hot without air conditioning, and due to disabilities can cause increased health complications. If you are able to donate a working portable air conditioning unit, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
A single mother with disabilities living in Missoula cannot afford to buy her child needed back to school clothing. The child has recently had growth spurt and is lacking clothing that fits properly. Due to COVID-19 the mother is not able to accept second-hand clothing as she is in a high risk category. If you are able to donate a gift card to a clothing store (such as Ross) it would be greatly appreciated. Contact Emily,case manager with 3 Rivers, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
***
An adult woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of help paying her utility bill. She currently owes $679.84 to bring her utility bill to current. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kaile at Winds of Change, 406-951-834-4768 or kboen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless woman with disabilities and low-income needs shorts with elastic waistband size 18. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463 Ext. 262.
***
A middle aged man with low income recently moved into his own home and is having trouble financing common household appliances necessary to make his new place comfortable and cozy. Any financial donation or second hand donation of items like a toaster, microwave, silverware, etc., is much appreciated. Please contact James Gleixner, case manager at Winds of Change, 406-240-5216 or jgleixner@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless woman with no income and disabilities is seeking assistance with a $30 Verizon phone card in order to schedule and attend medical appointments and keep in touch with loved ones across the country. She uses one $30 card per month. If you are interesting in donating, please contact Tasha at 406-478-6510.
