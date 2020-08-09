We Care: Homeless man needs hotel stay while recovering from oral surgery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An elderly, low-income, homeless man in Missoula is about to get much needed oral surgery, however, he needs a place to recover for three nights. He will need financial assistance with accessing a motel stay in order to avoid sleeping/driving his car during this summer heat. A generous donation of $210 would cover three nights at a hotel for this man. If you can assist in any way, please reach out to James Gleixner, 406-240-5216, case manager at Winds of Change.

***

A woman living with disability in the Missoula area had an air conditioning unit which recently broke. Her home is extremely hot without air conditioning, and due to disabilities can cause increased health complications. If you are able to donate a working portable air conditioning unit, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***