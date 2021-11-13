We Care: Homeless man needs shoes

A homeless man with disabilities needs a new pair of shoes. He currently has only one pair of shoes and they are full of holes and falling apart. He wears men's size 15/16 wide. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers MHS, at 406-880-6338 or emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

A mother with disabilities and low income needs a donation of $100 to fix the heater in her car. If you can help, please contact Sherene at Saun@wmmhc.org or 406–532-9765 Ext. 2165.

***

A high school boy needs an extra large, long winter coat with long arms and size 15 boots. The Sentinel High School Family Resource Center is also in need of winter hats and adult size winter gloves. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400, Ext. 7507.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0