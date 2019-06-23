A homeless, single mother of three children ages 1, 3 and 7 years old needs help with a security deposit. She is currently living in her car. She is looking to get a three bedroom and has applied at Caras, Summit and Cardinal. She stated she would need $1,200 or possibly double at $2,400 because of her credit. If you can help with any amount it would be appreciated. Call 406-829-9515 Ext. 115.
An elderly woman with a fall risk when showering needs a small nonslip mat for her shower. Please contact case manager, Laura Curry, at Partners In Home Care, 406-880-7545.
A low-income woman with disabilities is seeking clothing donations for the summer season. She is a size large in shorts and a size large in T-shirts. If you are able to help, please contact Sherene at Winds of Change, 757-818-0836 or saun@windsofchangemontana.com.
An elderly female who is reliant on her caregiver to assist her for pool exercise needs a punch card at The Peak to pay the drop-in rate of $10. Any assistance from the community in the form of a prepaid punch card for The Peak or a prepaid Visa that she can use for the caregiver to assist her at the gym. Contact case manager JCW Partners in Home Care at 406-327-3686.
A single mother with disabilities who lives on limited income is in need of a washing machine. If you are able to donate, please contact Aubrey Johnson, LCSW at Partners in Home Care, 880-0941.
A women with rheumatoid arthritis is in great need of an adjustable bed — gently used. A gentleman with multiple health issues is in need of a larger size recliner/lift chair — gently used. If these are items that you can assist with, contact Esther at Home & Community Based Services, Partners in Home Care, 406-327-3678.
A young mom with three children is in need of $55 to bring her car registration current and $248 to renew car insurance. If you’re able to help, please contact Kim at WORD, 544-1276.
An elderly woman with dementia is trying to find a way to listen to familiar songs and to have the ability to continue singing and dancing around her facility. If you have an iPod laying around and it’s not being used, please consider donating it. Call Cory at Partners In Home Care, 406-327-3631.
A single mom with two kids at home needs help to cover her car payment this month. She was injured on the job and is on medical leave with a pending Work Comp case. She is looking for work as soon as her case is closed. Please contact Darin at Winds of Change, daustin@wocmt.com or 493-8955, if you can help.