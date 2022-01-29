We Care: Homeless student needs MRE meals

A high school senior is homeless and staying in a tent at a campsite. She can't get to the Poverello for dinners, because it is too far away from her campsite. She could use MRE meals that you just add hot water to eat. These can be found at all the sporting good stores. If you can help, contact Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400, ext. 7507.

***

A woman with disabilities and limited income is looking for assistance with rental fees. She has recently acquired housing after experiencing homelessness for nearly two years, and is in need of $100 to cover rental fees in her new housing situation. If you would like to help with a donation, please contact Lhanna Writesel, 406-203-0677 or lwritesel@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities was evicted from his apartment and had to move. Due to limited income and disabilities he had a very difficult time moving to his new home and lost many of his belongings in the move. He has managed to find a small TV, but is in need of an antenna he can attach to his older TV to pick up local broadcast channels. If you are able to make a donation please contact Emily Sorensen, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or email at emily@3riversmhs.com.

