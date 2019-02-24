A disabled, homeless veteran seeks assistance in paying cell phone bills in order to find housing and employment. If you can help, please contact Sarah S. at ssnyder@windsofchangemontana.com or 717-586-1321.
A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying her pharmacy bill. The bill is currently $176.94 and can be paid directly to Savmor Drug. If you could help with a donation, please call Brandi at Winds of Change at 406-544-3007.
A low-income, single mother with disabilities is looking for support in accessing basic-needs items for her family. There are several household items that she needs, including toiletries and laundry detergent, and is she hoping to receive a gift card to Walmart. Any amount is helpful. If you are interested in supporting, please email Julia at jbartos@windsofchangemontana.com or call 406-541-4673.
A woman in her early 50s is interested in obtaining a donated recliner chair for her home. She is unable to afford a recliner due to her limited income. If you are able to assist, please contact Aubrey Johnson, MSW at Partners in Home Care, 406-880-0941.
A newly housed woman with disabilities is in need of bedroom, living room, and kitchen furniture, cleaning supplies, bathroom and hygiene products, and dishes. If you are able to help out with items or financially, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
A young, single mother with disabilities is in need of a new handicap accessible van. This woman suffered a traumatic spinal cord injury a few years back and is paralyzed from the waist down. Her current van is breaking down and is to the point that it isn’t worth fixing. She relies on her mother to drive her to the numerous medical appointments she has. Her mother has a car and it is difficult for them to transfer her in and out and break down her chair each and every time she needs to go somewhere. Being a young mother of a 3 and 5-year-old, she wants to be as independent as possible. This would allow her the flexibility to get out and about and to needed medical appointments.
Please contact case manager Kristin at 406-327-3660.
A low-income woman with disabilities was homeless for months and recently got her apartment. Now in order to get the electricity turned on, she needs $75. Any donation amount would be appreciated. If you are able to donate, please contact Miriam Case Manager at The Wellness Institute of Montana, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or 406-813-1590.