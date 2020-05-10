We Care: Homeless woman needs a hat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking donation of a hat to keep the sun off her while outside all day, used or new. If you can help, you can drop donations off at Winds of Change office (1120 Cedar St), or you can contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.

***

A low income, middle-aged woman is seeking a bicycle to be able to get around more independently as well as to exercise. She has a small stature so a small women's bicycle would suit her best. If you can help with a donation, please contact Becca at Winds of Change at 406-530-5332 or rkallem@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A male with disabilities needs a phone, as his was destroyed in a car accident caused by a reckless driver. Donating a used smart phone or financially would be appreciated. A new phone at Verizon is $100. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

***