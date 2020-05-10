We Care: Homeless woman needs a hat

A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking donation of a hat to keep the sun off her while outside all day, used or new. If you can help, you can drop donations off at Winds of Change office (1120 Cedar St), or you can contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.
A low income, middle-aged woman is seeking a bicycle to be able to get around more independently as well as to exercise. She has a small stature so a small women's bicycle would suit her best. If you can help with a donation, please contact Becca at Winds of Change at 406-530-5332 or rkallem@windsofchangemontana.com.
A male with disabilities needs a phone, as his was destroyed in a car accident caused by a reckless driver. Donating a used smart phone or financially would be appreciated. A new phone at Verizon is $100. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A male with disabilities needs a power supply for his Xbox. Donating financially would also be appreciated. The power supply is $40. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A homeless man with disabilities and low-income man is in need of a coat, size large, and shoes, size 9. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com.
A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking donations of body lotion and small propane canisters to cook food. If you can help, you can drop donations off at Winds of Change office (1120 Cedar St), or you can contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-241-7463.
