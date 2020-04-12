We Care: Homeless woman needs sleeping bag

A homeless woman in the Missoula area is in need of extra sleeping bags. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health Services, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.
A man experiencing homelessness is seeking a donation of a TracFone or Straight Talk phone and phone card in order to keep up with medical calls and calls from his case manager for services. If you can help with a donation, please contact his case manager, Melissa at 406-282-3178 or mvawter@windsofchangemontana.com.
A man with disabilities and no income is seeking help with contact lenses. Due to physical impairments he cannot wear glasses consistently and regularly and needs contact lenses for daily use. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
Winds of Change is looking for unused or unwanted game systems (such as Xbox, Play Stations, Game Cubes or Nintendo) as well as games for the systems its group home clients in order to help them stay occupied while having to stay in doors. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sean at Winds of Change, 509-714-1614 (text or call).
A male with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining either a used/new Ipod or headset to listen to music for relaxation purposes. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf at Winds of Changet, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
A woman with disabilities and low-income is seeking donations of sunscreen as she is outdoors all day. If you can help, donations can be dropped off at Winds of Change office, 1120 Cedar St. or contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
A mother wish disabilities and low-incomer is seeking donation of baby diapers size 2 and 3. If you can help, donations can be dropped off at Winds of Change office, 1120 Cedar St. or contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
A mother with disabilities and low-income is looking for donation of a baby activity seat, new or used. If you can help, Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 757-818-0836.
