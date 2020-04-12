We Care: Homeless woman needs sleeping bag

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A homeless woman in the Missoula area is in need of extra sleeping bags. If you are able to make a donation, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health Services, 406-552-2090 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

A man experiencing homelessness is seeking a donation of a TracFone or Straight Talk phone and phone card in order to keep up with medical calls and calls from his case manager for services. If you can help with a donation, please contact his case manager, Melissa at 406-282-3178 or mvawter@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities and no income is seeking help with contact lenses. Due to physical impairments he cannot wear glasses consistently and regularly and needs contact lenses for daily use. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

***