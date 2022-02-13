We Care: Homeless woman needs snow boots

A young homeless woman seeks help to obtain snow boots and/or good condition tennis shoes size 7 women’s and a winter jacket size large/x-large. Please contact Becca, Social Work Care Manager at 406-327-7050 or Rebecca.kallem@providence.org, if you are able to help.

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and low income is in need of prepaid $50 phone cards to activate her cellphone. If you can help with donations, please contact McKenna at Winds of Change at 406-203-5105 and/or at mrobertson@wocmt.com.

A homeless man needs winter boots, socks, phone and a phone card. He recently had items stolen. If you can help, contact Michelle, Case Manager, 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-880-9813.

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of an art craft table with an angled adjustable top. If you could help with a donation or a gift card for the purchase, contact Lilian at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673, ext. 250 or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.

A woman with disabilities and low income is fleeing an abusive relationship. She is seeking financial assistance to pay for moving costs or individual(s) willing to assist with moving furniture and belongings. If you can help, please contact kballek@wmmhc.org or 406-830-8152.

A elderly man with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of some winter clothing including pants size 42*34 and shirts size XL. If you could help with a donation please contact Alice, case manager at Winds of Change at 406-203-4024 or via email at agloria@wocmt.com

A middle-aged woman with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of some new tires for her car. If you could help with a donation please contact Alice, case manager at Winds of Change at 406-203-4024 or via email at agloria@wocmt.com

