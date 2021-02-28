We Care: Homeless woman needs van repaired

A homeless woman needs help repairing her van. She is hoping to secure funds to have the transmission fixed and/or replaced. From researching the cost of this, it may vary from $400-$800 depending on the type of work done. This van is currently her home and means of transportation. If you can help, call Erin Rohde, Adult Case Manager, We Care Behavioral Health at 406-241-4840.
***
A man with disabilities and very limited income needs a Verizon-compatible phone. This will cost $250 at Verizon. If you’d like to donate the item or financially, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-478-8764 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.