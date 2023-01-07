We care: Individual seeking household cleaning supplies

Low-income individual with disabilities is seeking donations of household cleaning supplies, such as a mop, bathroom cleaners, kitchen cleaners, toilet plunger, toilet brush and laundry detergent. If you can help with a donation, contact Kiana at kballek@wmmhc.org or 406-830-8152.
A disabled man with very limited income is in need of 6 new or used tires and a generator for his Class C 21-foot camper. He is currently living in his camper, without running water or heat, and has the plan to relocate to New Mexico where he has identified a safe place to stay. He is planning to leave in mid-January. Any assistance to help pay for tires and or generator is greatly appreciated so that he can make this journey safely. If you can help, contact Kaitlyn Bosshardt, Social Worker at Partnership Health Center, at 406-258-4491.
A family in transition at Hellgate High School is in need of four tires for their Envoy so the father can get to work. If you can help with a donation, contact Tracy, school social worker at Hellgate, at 406-728-2400, ext. 6062, or taledyard@mcpsmt.org.