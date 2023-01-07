We care: Individual seeking household cleaning supplies

A disabled man with very limited income is in need of 6 new or used tires and a generator for his Class C 21-foot camper. He is currently living in his camper, without running water or heat, and has the plan to relocate to New Mexico where he has identified a safe place to stay. He is planning to leave in mid-January. Any assistance to help pay for tires and or generator is greatly appreciated so that he can make this journey safely. If you can help, contact Kaitlyn Bosshardt, Social Worker at Partnership Health Center, at 406-258-4491.