Individuals with disabilities are in search of financial donations in the amount of $500 to purchase bus tickets to visit their child who is receiving treatment in Indiana. If you can donate, please contact Case Manager Olivia Gospodarek at 406-580-2661.

A 53-year-old woman with disabilities and bad asthma is in need of a working air conditioner. This warmer weather is making it hard for her breathe. If you can help, contact Kendra, case manager at 3 Rivers, 406-880-3359 or kendracurlin@3riversmns.com.

A middle aged male experiencing homelessness who lives on a very limited income is in need of a longboard to use as a form of transportation. If you could help with a donation, please contact Rusti Loring at Winds of Change, 406-203-4306 or rloring@windsofchangemontana.com.

An elderly woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of funds for her dog's dental care. The dental appointment will range between $500 and $1500 dollars. Her engagement with her dog benefits her emotionally and socially and is integral to her daily joy. If you or someone you know is capable of donating any amount, please reach out to Calia Ivy at Winds of Change, 406-203-4299 or is civy@wocmt.com.

A middle aged man with disabilities and who is experiencing homelessness and has no income is seeking assistance with hygiene supplies, a phone charger, camping supplies and a tent. The total amount is $300. If you can help, please contact Brett Edwards at Winds of Change, 406-203-9660 and/or@Rob bedwards@wocmt.com.