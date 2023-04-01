Adult individuals with disabilities and limited income are seeking a donation for leggings size 3XL, preferably capri length. Individual required to have the garment so as to have something to wear under their knee brace post surgery. If you are able to donate, contact Olivia, case manager at Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.
We care: Individuals seeking leggings
