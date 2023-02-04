Low-income female artist with disabilities is seeking donations of pelt (arctic fox preferred) and a gift card/certificate to a local store, Bathing Beauties Beads, to purchase specific beads and supplies for use in making Regalia. If you can help, please contact Amber at afilcher@wmmhc.org or 406-830-5920.
Adult individual with limited income is seeking donations of time and access to a vehicle that can transport a king-sized mattress to the dump. If you can donate, contact Olivia, case manager at Winds of Change at 406-580-2661.