A low-income mother with disabilities is in need of machine to help clean her BiPAP. The machine is available at Norco for $348. If you are able to help financially or with a SoClean machine, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
A low-income woman with disabilities needs to get new ID and birth certificate, which costs $50 total. If you are able to donate, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change 406-478-8764 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.
A low-income family with disabilities need gas money assistance to get to and from a new job. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com, if you can help.
A low-income mother with disabilities is seeking assistance in buying her daughter a birthday gift from Walmart. Any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or, mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com if you can help.
A woman with disabilities and limited income is searching for a used treadmill. This woman struggles with complex PTSD and severe anxiety and depression. If you are able to donate, please contact Grace at We Care Behavioral Health at 406-370-5014 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A single gentleman with disabilities is seeking assistance in affording the parts and labor for his 2004 Crystal PT Cruiser. He needs to replace both his water pump and his timing belt. If you are able to assist with parts and/or labor, please contact Emily, Case Manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health, at 406-552-2090 or email emily@3Riversmhs.com.