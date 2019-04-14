A low-income, single mother with disabilities and her two children are in need of housing. She's looking for a three bedroom house or apartment. She has her Section 8 voucher and needs to find housing quickly. If you are a landlord renting who may be able to assist or know of one, please contact Miriam, case manager at The Wellness Institute of Montana, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or 406-813-1590.
***
A low-income mother with a child with disabilities is in need of repairs to the support shaft bearing on her car. The estimate is $550. If you are able to contribute money or labor, please contact Tiffany at 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low-income adult with disabilities recently moved into an apartment and is in need of rugs and kitchenware. If you can help, please contact Matt at mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-233-9629.
***
A single mom needs a working electric dryer. Being able to deliver would be helpful. If interested in donating, please contact Rachel at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673 Ext. 255.
***
A young man at Sentinel needs a men’s small or medium bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT coordinator, Sentinel High School, 406-728-2400 Ext. 7507.