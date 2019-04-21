A low-income woman with disabilities is in need of registration renewal for her 13-year-old car. Fees are $108.50 for permanent registration, $98 for two-year registration or $49 for one-year registration. If you are able to help with these fees, please contact Tiffany at Winds of Change, 406-318-9690 or tst.flynn@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A low-income man with disabilities needs clothing including pants size 54X30, shirts size 5X long/tall. Donations in the form of a gift card would be most beneficial. If interested in donating, please contact Thomas at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 241.
***
A low-income man with disabilities is in need of transportation in the form of a reliable vehicle to attend medical appointments in Missoula. He lives in Hamilton. If interested in donating, please contact Thomas at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 241.
***
A single low-income mother is looking for help getting camping supplies for her 12-year-old daughter to be able to attend a summer camp. She is in need of a backpacking backpack, waterproof jacket, long underwear top and bottom, hiking socks, a flashlight or headlamp, and a sleeping pad. She is a size 10/12 in clothes and size 5/6 in shoes. Anything could help. Call Kelsey Adcock, Youth Case Manager, Youth Dynamics, 406-203-5765.
***
A single low-income mother with three children is looking to get new door locks, clothes, cleaning supplies, bedding, and personal hygiene supplies after a recent break-in happened at their home. They are in need of girls size 14/16 pants and shirts, girls size 6 underwear, women’s size 12 pants, women's size large top, women’s size medium underwear, women’s size 8 ½ shoes, men’s size 9 shoe, men’s size large shirts, men’s size 32 pants, women’s size 16 pants, women’s size extra-large shirts, women’s size 9 shoes, women’s size extra-large underwear, and socks in size’s medium and large. If you can help, call Kelsey Adcock, Youth Case Manager, Youth Dynamics, 406-203-5765.