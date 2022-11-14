We care: Man in need of donation to pay for laundry

Man with disabilities and a very limited income is in need of a donation to pay for laundry. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.

Low-income woman with disabilities is seeking financial assistance for a hotel stay after a major surgery that she can only receive by a specialist out-of-state. If you can help, contact AWARE Clinical Lead Sherene at saun@aware-inc.org or call 406-560-7876.

Woman with disabilities and a low income is in need of donations to pay for yearly home expenses totaling $306. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.