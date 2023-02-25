Woman with disabilities and no income needs help purchasing size 11 Brooks Ariel women's tennis shoes in order to use a prescribed brace for her ankle. If you can help with a donation, contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Man with disabilities and no income is in need of funding to repair the fuel pump for his truck. He needs $413 for this repair. If you can help with a donation, contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Low income woman with disabilities is seeking donations of gas cards and/or gas money to travel out of state for surgery. If you can assist, contact SDMI Clinical Lead Sher at 406-560-7876 or SDMI Case Manager Tia at 406-560-8075.

Single parent with disabilities and three children, ages ranging from 5-10, is seeking 2-bedroom housing that accepts a Section 8 voucher. This parent has good rental references and pictures of the previous rental's condition at departure. Any information on available housing welcome. Contact Megan Meyers, Hawthorne Elementary Family Resource Coordinator, at 406-542-4025 ext. 4271.

Middle-aged man with disabilities and very little income is in need of a Target gift card for clothing and toiletries. If you can help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change at 46-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.

Two Sentinel High School families are in need of donations. One family needs safe tires for their care and cannot afford them. The size of the tires is 225/65/r17. Another student needs a bike. This bike would ideally be a winterized men's bike. He will be using it immediately to get to work and school.