Disabled man with a limited income is in need of a donation for a phone card. The total is $45. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com .

Disabled man with a limited income is in need of donations in the form of a gift card to Walmart or WinCo. If you can help, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com.