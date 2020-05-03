We Care: Man needs a bed

The Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) program with Partners In Home Care currently serves a 66 year old woman living with major depressive disorder, social anxiety disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, hypertension, fibromyalgia, and a range of other health conditions. Due to COVID-19 she has been unable to leave her home and unable to attend church services, which is normally a strong form of support for her. The services are streaming online, but she does not have the income to afford a tablet. She is low income, living month to month off of Social Security Disability. She would greatly benefit from a tablet, or a Walmart gift card to be able to purchase an affordable one so she can stream the church services from the safety of her home. Any help would be greatly appreciated.