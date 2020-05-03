We Care: Man needs a bed

A man with disabilities and low income needs a twin sized bed. If you can help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A female with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining shirts 3X in size, hoodie 3X in size, stretch pants, large, sports bra, ex-large, socks, shoes, women's size 8 1/2-9, lightweight jacket, size 3X and a towel. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ex.t208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
The Home & Community Based Services (HCBS) program with Partners In Home Care currently serves a 66 year old woman living with major depressive disorder, social anxiety disorder, irritable bowel syndrome, hypertension, fibromyalgia, and a range of other health conditions. Due to COVID-19 she has been unable to leave her home and unable to attend church services, which is normally a strong form of support for her. The services are streaming online, but she does not have the income to afford a tablet. She is low income, living month to month off of Social Security Disability. She would greatly benefit from a tablet, or a Walmart gift card to be able to purchase an affordable one so she can stream the church services from the safety of her home. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
If you are able to help, please contact John Sheehan, LCSW at Partners In Home Care at 406-880-9387 or sheehanj@partnersinhomecare.org. You can also mail gift cards directly to Partners In Home Care - c/o John Sheehan, 2673 Palmer Street Suite 201, Missoula, MT 59808.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and low-income is seeking gently used clothes - pants size 38/36, shirts size XL. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com or bring donations to Winds of Change office during business hours.
***
An adult female with disabilities and very limited income is behind on her energy bill. She currently owes $233 to NorthWestern Energy. If you can help with a donation to prevent her from getting services disconnected, please contact Lilian at Winds of Change, 4060-207-0070 and/or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com
***
A homeless man with disabilities and low-income is seeking gently used or new tennis shoes, men’s size 9-9 1/2. If interested in donating, please contact Aly Holly at 801-829-1422 or aholly@windsofchangemontana.com or bring donations to Winds of Change office during business hours.
***
An adult female with disabilities and very limited income is behind on her rent. She currently owes $1390 to her landlord. If you can help with a donation to prevent her from getting evicted, please contact Lilian at Winds of Change, 406-207-0070 and/or lkennedy@windsofchangemontana.com.
