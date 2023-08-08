A gentleman in the Missoula area with mental and physical disabilities is in need of blankets and sheets. This individual has been unhoused for several years but has recently found a place to stay. If you are able to donate, please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or emily@3riversmhs.com.
The following individuals need assistance. If you can help, contact Rusti Loring at Winds of Change, 406-203-4306 or rloring@windsofchangemontana.com.
- A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help paying for her car repairs. The bill is currently $850 and can be paid directly to Iron Horse Towing.
- A middle-aged woman who lives on a very limited income is in need of some help getting a desktop computer to finish their schooling.
- A middle-aged woman with disabilities is in need of getting some clothing items at Walmart.