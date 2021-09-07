We care: Man needs clothing

A man with disabilities and low-income seeking assistance with obtaining shirts size 2X, pants size 38X32, boats size 13 and boxer underwear size medium. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 1120 Cedar St., 406-203-0674 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A homeless man is in desperate need of shoes. He wears size 14 EEE, which isn't an easy size to find. If you can help, call Russell, case manager at 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-880-9813.

***

A woman with disabilities is stuck at home due to physical health. She needs watercolor supplies. She loves creating art, and does not have money to purchase her own supplies. Getting some paint, brushes, and other supplies would greatly increase her mental health and give her something to do while being stuck at home. Please contact Skye Summers at ssummers@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-366-6909, if you can help.

***