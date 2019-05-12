A 25-year-old hard working and motivated man is in need of supplemental funding for two essential equipment accessories for a power wheelchair. The accessories are a power seat elevation kit and an LED safety light kit. They are not covered by his insurance, even though they are essential to his function, safety and ability to be an active and production person. Donations can go directly J. Ritter, Village Health Care Center, 2651 South Ave W. Missoula MT, 59801.
***
A high school student needs a men’s bike. If you can help, call Michelle Manning, FIT Coordinator, Sentinel High School, 728-2400 Ext. 7507.
***
A low-income mother with disabilities and her daughter need help paying utility bills before power is shut off. Bills total $400. Any amount or help is greatly appreciated. If you are able to help, please contact Matt at 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with a disability was recently provided with the opportunity to move into an apartment in Missoula after being in a nursing home for the past three years. This opportunity has given the gentleman a new start in life to live in his own place. Because of his long residency in a nursing home this gentleman has no household items other than a bed and recliner. Items needed include kitchenware, small kitchen appliances, Tupperware, bathroom items, cleaning supplies, furniture, washer and dryer. Any assistance with the items listed below would be greatly appreciated and will be used solely to assist this gentleman with creating a new home and a new life. Call Leslie Johnson, Case Manager at Partners in Home Care, 406-544-3930.
***
A single father with disabilities is looking for a bicycle so he can ride bikes with his sons. He is approximately 5’8". If you would be willing, and able, to donate a bicycle please contact Emily, case manager with 3 Rivers Mental Health, 406-552-2090 or email emily@3riversmhs.com.