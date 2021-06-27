We Care: Man needs help fixing leak

A middle-aged man who lives on a very limited income is in need of some material to fix a leak in his home. He is in need of some lumber and roofing to help fix this leak. If you could help with this donation, please contact Alyssa Judd at Winds of Change at 406-203-9654 or ajudd@wocmt.com.

The following people need assistance. If you can help, contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com.

• A homeless woman with disabilities is seeking funding for a storage unit to keep her belongings secure while housing applications are pending. Payments are $83 per month. Anything helps.

• Several homeless individuals with disabilities are in need of phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons. Costs range from $30 to $65; most cost $45.

• A low-income woman with disabilities is struggling with rising gas prices and is seeking assistance with vehicle fuel. She uses her vehicle to attend frequent medical appointments and is unable to walk.

