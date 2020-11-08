We Care: Man needs help getting glasses

A man with disabilities and low-income is seeking assistance with obtaining a pair of prescription sunglasses. The cost of the glasses cost $192.47. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 208 or twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is seeking donation of winter coat size LG/XL If you can help please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673 Ext. 262.
***
A homeless man with disabilities and low-income is seeking a donation of a winter coat size 3XL or 4XL, and/or a large backpack. If you can help with a donation, please contact Peter at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 or psulkanen@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A 20-year-old homeless man with disabilities and no income needs a small propane heater with propane, a small tent, warm blankets, jeans size 30 waist by 36 length, 2XL shirts, wool socks, size 13 boots, a portable USB charger, and a flashlight with batteries. If you could help with a donation, please contact Nate Chapman at Winds of Change, 406-213-5148 or nchapman@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A man with disabilities and very limited income needs dog supplies due to just adopting an emotional support animal. He needs a retractable leash, dog bowls, toys, and a coat for a medium sized dog. If you’d like to donate the items or financially to assist with purchasing the items, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com
***
The following people are in need of help. To donate contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com:
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income is seeking a $65 AT&T card in order to coordinate various medical appointments, locate housing, and apply for employment.
• A homeless man with disabilities and no income, who is living outdoors through the winter, is seeking a number of cold-weather camping supplies, including a Coleman Classic Stove and a 4-pack of 1 lb propane canisters, currently priced at $65 at Walmart. Conditions have been too wet to light a fire, and he has been forced to thaw frozen soup cans with body heat. Anything helps.
• A homeless man with disabilities and no income is seeking blankets.
• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income is seeking the inspirational book, "The Game of Life and How to Play It," by Florence Stovel Shinn, currently available for less than $5 online.
