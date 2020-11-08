We Care: Man needs help getting glasses

***

A man with disabilities and very limited income needs dog supplies due to just adopting an emotional support animal. He needs a retractable leash, dog bowls, toys, and a coat for a medium sized dog. If you’d like to donate the items or financially to assist with purchasing the items, please contact Cerina at Winds of Change, 406-541-4673 Ext. 251 or cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com

***

The following people are in need of help. To donate contact Tasha at 406-478-6510 or tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com:

• A homeless woman with disabilities and no income is seeking a $65 AT&T card in order to coordinate various medical appointments, locate housing, and apply for employment.

• A homeless man with disabilities and no income, who is living outdoors through the winter, is seeking a number of cold-weather camping supplies, including a Coleman Classic Stove and a 4-pack of 1 lb propane canisters, currently priced at $65 at Walmart. Conditions have been too wet to light a fire, and he has been forced to thaw frozen soup cans with body heat. Anything helps.