A 60-year-old man with a brain injury, heart disease and back problems recently lost steady income. He is requesting help with household expenses, including rent and gas money to get to temporary jobs and daily AA meetings. Please call Maya at 406-529-1509 to donate.

A young man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a portable DVD player and Magic Erasers to clean baseboards. If you are able to help with these items, please contact Alexus at 406-203-9639 or ahornback@windsofchangemontana.com.