We Care: Man needs help with housing applications

A man with disabilities and low income is seeking assistance with housing application costs. The cost of the application is $18. If you are able to donate, please contact Baylin Craythorn, at Winds of Change, 406-290-3551 or bcraythorn@wocmt.com.

A woman needs a window air conditioner to keep her trailer at a safe, comfortable temperature. If you can help, please contact Tara at Providence, 406-329-2809.

A woman with mental and physical disabilities is in need of a window AC unit. Her apartment is very warm, and due to her disabilities she is unable to leave her apartment. If you are able to donate, please contact Emily with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

An elderly woman needs laundry assistance. She needs a gift card for the Green Hanger Laundry. If you can help, please call Shannon at Partners in Home Care, 406-403-5447.

