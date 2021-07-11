 Skip to main content
We Care: Man needs help with housing applications
We Care: Man needs help with housing applications

A man with disabilities and low income is seeking assistance with housing application costs. The cost of the application is $18. If you are able to donate, please contact Baylin Craythorn, at Winds of Change, 406-290-3551 or bcraythorn@wocmt.com.

***

A woman needs a window air conditioner to keep her trailer at a safe, comfortable temperature. If you can help, please contact Tara at Providence, 406-329-2809. 

***

A woman with mental and physical disabilities is in need of a window AC unit. Her apartment is very warm, and due to her disabilities she is unable to leave her apartment. If you are able to donate, please contact Emily with 3 Rivers MHS, 406-880-6338 or Emily@3riversmhs.com.

***

An elderly woman needs laundry assistance. She needs a gift card for the Green Hanger Laundry. If you can help, please call Shannon at Partners in Home Care, 406-403-5447.

***

A man with disabilities and low income needs help getting four new tires for his van. Tire size is 235/75R15 LT. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-203-0674 or  twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

***

A man with disabilities and low income needs help obtaining dog food and a dog carrier for two dogs. The dogs are medium size. If you are able to donate, please contact Tom Wolf, at Winds of Change, 406-203-0674 or  twolf@windsofchangemontana.com.

