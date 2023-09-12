A man with disabilities with a very limited income is in need of jeans size 32/34 and shoes size 11 or 10 1/2 wide. If you could help with a donation, please contact Eli at Winds of Change, 406-203-0674 or kdavia@wocmt.com.

A woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of a bicycle. Her bike was recently stolen. If you can help with a donation, please contact Kieli at Winds of Change at 406-203-0674 or kdavia@wocmt.com.

An elderly woman with disabilities and very limited income is in need of some items for her home, specifically a 5-quart crock pot, heating pad, humidifier, medium examination gloves and a small pedicure tub. If you could help with a donation, please contact Sarah Chalmers at Winds of Change, 406-203-9658 or schalmers@wocmt.com.