We Care: Man needs twin size mattress and box spring

A man with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of a twin-sized mattress and box spring. If you can help, please contact Matt, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.

A mother with disabilities and low-income is asking for a donation of a Walmart gift card to buy infant formula. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673, ext. 262.

An elderly homeless man with disabilities and limited income has been granted a housing voucher and will be moving into his new home. He is in need of a bed, recliner, TV, nightstand and dresser or monetary donation to purchase these items. Any help is appreciated. If interested in contributing, please reach out to Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216 or jgleixner@windsofchangemontana.com"

