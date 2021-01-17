We Care: Man needs twin size mattress and box spring

A man with disabilities and limited income is seeking a donation of a twin-sized mattress and box spring. If you can help, please contact Matt, 406-233-9629 or mhalvorson@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
A mother with disabilities and low-income is asking for a donation of a Walmart gift card to buy infant formula. If you can help, please contact Sherene at saun@windsofchangemontana.com or 406-541-4673, ext. 262.
***
An elderly homeless man with disabilities and limited income has been granted a housing voucher and will be moving into his new home. He is in need of a bed, recliner, TV, nightstand and dresser or monetary donation to purchase these items. Any help is appreciated. If interested in contributing, please reach out to Winds of Change Case Manager James Gleixner at 406-240-5216 or jgleixner@windsofchangemontana.com"
***
A hard working man with disabilities and limited income was let go from his job and is in need of assistance with gas money in order for him to pursue job applications and reduce risk of homelessness. If you can help, contact James Gleixner, 406-240-5216 or jgleixner@windsofchangemontana.com.
***
Several homeless people with disabilities are in need of phone cards in order to maintain appointments, keep in touch with family, and for safety reasons. Since each person uses a different type of card, they would greatly benefit from Walmart cards in amounts starting at $30. Checks may be made out to Winds of Change as well. If you can help, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or at 406-478-6510.
***
A homeless man with disabilities is living outdoors through the winter and is in ongoing need of 1-pound propane canisters for his camp stove. Canisters are available at Walmart in packs of two for under $8. Monetary donations are also appreciated. If you can help, please contact Tasha at tleclair@windsofchangemontana.com or at 406-478-6510.