We care: Man seeking phone donation

Newly housed disabled man is seeking donations for a large toaster oven. If you can help, contact Sahna at sballek@wmmhc.org or 406-830-4924.

Man with disabilities and limited income is in need of a phone. If you can help with a donation, contact Sarah at Winds of Change at 406-210-3949 or schandler@windsofchangemontana.com.

Woman with disabilities and low income is in need of a working vacuum to help maintain her home. If you can help with a donation, contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015.

Couple who lives outside of area boundary is in need of a used car. Since they live outside of boundaries, parents must provide their own transportation to school. The mother is currently taking a child to and from school via city bus, which adds 2.5 hours to her day, causing her to be late to her day job. If anyone has a used vehicle that they would like to donate to this family, contact Melanie Matelich at mamatelich@mcps.org or 406-728-2400, ext. 4590.

Homeless woman with disabilities is seeking short and long sleeve black shirts for work in women's medium. If you can help, please contact Taylor Watne at 406-830-7998 or twatne@wmmhc.org.