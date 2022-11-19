 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We care

We care: Man seeking phone donation

Disabled woman with a low income is in need of new, size 7.5 winter boots for the season. If you can help with a donation, contact McKenna, Case Manager at Winds of Change at mrobertson@wocmt.com or 406-203-5015. 

Woman with disabilities and a limited income is in need of donations to pay for vet expenses. The total cost is $450. If you can help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

Man with disabilities and a very limited income is in financial need to obtain his driver's license and license plate. The license fee is $67 and the plate fee is $89. If you could help with a donation, contact Kaitlyn, social worker at Partnership Health Center at 406-258-4491 or bosshardtk@phc.missoula.mt.us

Woman with limited income and disabilities is in need of a kitchen table with four chairs. If you could help with a donation, contact Helen at Winds of Change at 406-203-4304 or hbarnett@wocmt.com

Elderly woman with disabilities and a limited income recently obtained housing and is in need of household items. She is in need of kitchen items such as dishes, silverware, pots and pans and a microwave. She is also in need of household furniture, such as a sofa, recliner, night stands, TV and a TV stand. She is also in need of someone who can deliver this furniture to her. If you could help with a donation, contact Michelle at Winds of change at 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com

Middle-aged woman who lives on a limited income is in need of some help paying for her diabetic pet medication and monthly vet bills. The amount needed is $225. If you can help with a donation, contact Michelle, case manager at Winds of Change at 406-203-4956 or msalomon@wocmt.com

Man with disabilities and a limited income is seeking a flip phone or tracfone. It must include a charger and be wiped of all personal information prior to donation. If you are able to help with this donation, contact Alexus at Winds of Change at 406-541-4673, ext. 212. 

